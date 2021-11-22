PNG PM Marape summons Manning and Toropo to appear before him

Prime Minister, James Marape has summoned Police Commissioner David Manning and Defence Commander Gilbert Toropo to appear before him this morning at 8.30 to provide an explanation, on the confrontation yesterday between two disciplined forces at Boroko.

Mr. Marape who is also the Defence Minister has directed for all soldiers involved in this altercation to immediately withdraw to their barracks, and for the Commander and commanding officers to immediately restore order at Taurama Barracks.

He says, most of the soldiers are hardworking and therefore should not allow the ill-discipline of a few and the ill response of police to allow a resolvable situation to get out of hand.

PM Marape has called for immediate joint police and military investigation into this matter.

He says his Government has never tolerated this behaviour and going forward, they will not entertain it in any way - adding that such matters should be handled lawfully.

PM Marape says, disciplinary actions such as these involving alcohol and acts of public disorder warrant discharges from both the police and the military.

He's called on all PNGDF and Police personnel to exercise restraint at all times and that incidents of such nature must be handled maturely and lawfully.





