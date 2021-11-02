Possible Lockdown Looming for Bougainville due to increase in Covid-19 cases

Bougainville should expect lockdown in the next few days as the covid-19 cases rise in Bougainville.

This was announced today by the Regional Pandemic Controller and Health Secretary, CLEMENT TOTAVUN.

He told a media conference in Buka that as of yesterday, first of November, there have been nine new cases. Whilst some more cases were detected by the clinical team at Buka Hospital, Arawa Hospital and Buin Hospital.

He said they will monitor the situation in the next 24 hours before they make a decision on a lockdown in the region.

The Pandemic Controller said that since October 5th, 2021 there have been more than seventy covid-19 cases detected in the region.

He said these are mainly local community transmission with four covid-19 deaths at the Buka General Hospital

Source: New Dawn FM News/One PNG News

