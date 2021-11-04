Best Dance Music Group to Represent PNG in Dubai

Papua New Guinea State tourism, arts and culture agencies are looking for the best contemporary culture music dance group to represent PNG in the World Expo next year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Tourism Promotion Authority in partnership with the National Cultural Commission of Papua New Guinea this week auditioned 13 contemporary cultural music dance groups at the Cosmopolitan in Port Moresby in search of a group that will best represent PNG to promote contemporary music and dance and market the PNG tourism cultural brand in Dabai.

Dubai is a must-see tourist destination. Capital of the United Arab Emirates, the city of Dubai is best described as a luxuriously modern oasis in the middle of the desert.

It is a beautiful city that attracts tourists from all over the world.

Luxurious skyscrapers and hotels and expensive cars are very evident in Dubai.

Dubai is currently hosting a six-month World Expo that started in October and will run until March this year.

Papua New Guinea is one of the many countries in the world participating in the exposition.

Of the 13 contemporary cultural music dance groups that participated on Wednesday (November 3), five progressed to the finals which will be staged at the Hilton Hotel on November 11.

The five finalists included Polly Crew, Wan Squad, Active City Development Program, Bilas Dance Group and Creative Arts Strand UPNG.

Other participating music dance groups included Tairumu Cultural Group, Lamaika Bandits Theatre Group, Eonic Tribe Dance, Agent X Creative, Rhythm Dance Troupe, and Morobe Tourism Bureau Inc.

