PNG's Central Province Hot-Spot for Covid-19 Cases

Kwikila in Rigo district and Agevairu in the Kairuku Hiri District of Central province have been identified as hot spots for the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

St. John Ambulance Chief Executive Matt Cannon says, as an ambulance service - they are seeing a doubling and tripling of emergency calls for cases, over half of which are COVID-19.

Cannon says it's a big concern.

Cannon says the ambulance service is picking up Covid patients at Kwikila in Rigo District and Agevairu in the Kairuku Hiri District.

He says Central Province, needs to remain vigilant as they are concerned about what will happen in the coming weeks.

Meantime, the Nations capital has reported a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.

Source: NBC News

