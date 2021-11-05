PNG Schools to Complete 2021 Academic year without suspension

Education Minister Jimmy Uguro says, there won't be any school suspension throughout the country.

Mr. Uguro says Schools will remain open until December 10th 2021 - when they all officially close for the festive season.

Photo by PNG Education News

Uguro says given specific situations in specific schools in provinces or districts, the established provincial COVID-19 task force or committees can make an assessment to suspend schools in their respective areas for up to 14 days.

After this period, any extension must be consulted with the Ministry.

Schools have five (5) more weeks before the closure of the 2021 academic year and they've been urged to fully comply with the measures in place.

Minister Uguro has called on all schools to not conduct any graduation ceremonies but have students graduate in absentia to avoid large gatherings.

He says while he's mindful of the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country - he commended all schools for ensuring examinations were conducted without any major incidences.

Source: NBC News

