PNG Parliament passes 2022 National Budget

The PNG Parliament today overwhelmingly passed the country's 2022 National Budget of K22 Billion.

The deficit budget was passed by voices in Parliament just before 6pm this afternoon after a lengthy debate.

Both sides of the House were given equal opportunity to debate the country's money plan, which took the whole of Parliament session today.

However, Shadow Treasurer Joseph Laleng when giving the Opposition response described the money plan as unrealistic and will not achieve the promised goals.

Mr Lelang urged the government to review the budget for some priority areas in the health and infrastructure sector.

Prime Minister James Marape commended Treasurer Ian Ling Stuckey and his team for their efforts in putting together the 2022 Budget, amidst the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic.

He told parliament this budget will help the country towards economic recovery as well as support the successful delivery of the national election next year.

Marape says the total revenue projected for 2022 is over K16 billion, total expenditure is more than K22 billion with a deficit of more than K5 billion.

The budget saw a massive increase in the PIP capital budget by 19 per cent.

Health and education sectors have been allocated the biggest slice in this budget.

Meantime, the proposed banking levy for BSP and telecommunications companies is being deferred to July next year for deliberation.

Source: NBC News- Parliament Team



