PNG opposition says 2022 National Budget out of touch with reality

The Opposition has described the 2022 National Budget, as 'out of touch with reality and that the budget promises will not be achieved.

Shadow Treasurer Joseph Lelang who presented the response today, says the tax collection raising of over K16 billion is very highly optimistic.

He's slammed the imposition of the banking tax levy at K190 million and telecommunication at K95 million - describing it as highly concerning.

Lelang says these levies will damage investor confidence and is directly stealing from people's retirement accounts.

The Opposition has also called out, what it described as more money to Waigani than to provinces - with cuts to Provincial budgets like Morobe's K130 million cut, Eastern Highland Provinces K38.9 million cut among others.

The Opposition has called for a review and rewrite of the 2022 budget of K22 billion - saying they are willing to sit into December to do this.

The budget debate is still continuing in Parliament.

Source: NBC News- Parliament Team





