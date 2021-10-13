Semoso says Buka Administration need to take over Buka Power From PNG Power.

Buka Town Manager and Businessman, FIDELIS SEMOSO stressed the need to take over BUKA Power from PNG POWER and manage it locally under a new Bougainville energy company.

Speaking at the Buka Business Association March in Buka last Friday, MR. SEMOSO said Buka power under the Bougainville administration did not experience power blackouts until PNG POWER came to Buka.

MR. SEMOSO said even the Generators at the KUBU Power station were bought by the ABG and wondered why PNG POWER was collecting monies in Port Moresby and not keeping these funds in Buka to operate the power service in Buka.

He said Buka town was a small and manageable town and the ABG must put its act together and control the power operation.

MR. SEMOSO also called on the ABG through the Minister to find some money and settle GMT so that they continue to supply fuel to PNG POWER immediately whilst the Technical Services speed up the policy on energy so that work on controlling power locally on Bougainville can begin as soon as possible.

Source: NEW DAWN FM NEWS

Next: PNG Parliament: Heated Debates on Cocid-19