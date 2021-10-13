PNG Parliament: Heated Debates on Cocid-19

During the Grievance debate in parliament today, the hot topic of discussion was COVID 19, with most members of parliament airing their thoughts on the matter and proposing ideas on how to deal with the pandemic.

There were arguments over measures, vaccination, concerns for front liners, shortages of bed spaces and the effects on the economy.

Opposition Leader Beldon Namah

Prime Minister James Marape

One issue most MP’s were in agreement with was vaccination.

Works Minister Michael Nali said citizens were not adhering to the new measures, and the only way to safeguard the people is for everyone to be vaccinated.

Western Highlands Governor Sir Paias Winti also supported this call, saying PNG cannot continue to be negligent and everybody has to be vaccinated.

Many other MP’s shared similar sentiments in the course of their statements.

However, opposition leader Beldon Namah blames the government for not providing enough capacity at the major hospitals throughout the country to deal with COVID-19 situations.

Source: NBC News- Parliament

