Port Moresby General Hospital has never experienced the current death rate in history

The country's largest referral hospital, Port Moresby General Hospital has reached a crisis point, with services teetering on the brink of collapse, as it struggles to manage the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted.

Port Moresby General Hospital Chief Executive Dr. Paki Molumi says 52 medical and 42 nursing staff have been infected, reducing manpower, with the remaining staff overworked and tired.

He says large numbers of COVID patients are going to the hospital with shortness of breath requiring manpower to assist, and they need to recruit more staff urgently.

He says the hospital staff are facing unprecedented mental health challenges, as they witness death tolls never seen in the history of the hospital.

Dr Molumi says they urgently need additional resources to combat the current surge, and more importantly, people need to listen and not move around unnecessarily as well as strictly follow the Nupela Pasin and get vaccinated to help break the transmission of the virus.

Dr Molumi told NBC's Morning Tru program today (Thursday, 21st October 2021), the hospital is under-resourced and understaffed in the middle of an aggressive third wave, as all resources are focused on COVID patients.

He says staff are struggling to attend to the everyday healthcare needs of people, but the situation is compounded with all the wards being fully occupied.

NBC News/One PNG News

