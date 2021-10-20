Hon. Minister Kaetavara: 'No such thing as No Jab No Job in Bougainville'

The ABG Public Service Minister and Acting Chairman of the Joint Government task force, Honorable, Emmanuel C. Kaetavara has assured the people of Bougainville that the Autonomous Bougainville Government has no plans to implement the no jab no job policy on Bougainville as it respects the rights of individuals to make their own choice.

Honorable, Emmanuel C. Kaetavara: Photo credit: New Dawn FM News

Speaking at the Covid-19 awareness at the BEL ISI PARK yesterday, Member Kaetavara said that the work of the Government is to protect all its citizens by restricting points of entry into Bougainville so that persons entering the region are checked at the airport, that will be Buka airport.

And also promoting the vaccination however, the choice of the individual person will be respected at all times.

He said rumors that the ABG will make vaccination mandatary is not true.

Source: New Dawn FM News

Next: Australia's decision not to boost its 2030 emissions reduction will disappoint key allies