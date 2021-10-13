Police in Port Moresby Caught Break-in suspect with home-made gun

A man who broke into a tucker shop at Sabama's Bundi camp was quickly subdued by the shop-owner until Fox unit 104 arrived and took him into custody.

The intruder struck at around 4am today but the owner was awake.

The would be victim told police in Pidgin, "Em holim hom-med gan tasol nogat bulet na me holim em."

"He was brandishing a home-made gun but it was not loaded and I pounced on him."

According to the shop-owner, some of his accomplices fled.

The shop-owner contacted police and Fox unit 104 responded immediately and brought the suspect to Badili Police Station.

Source: Police Media

