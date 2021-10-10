10 Provinces in PNG classified as High risk of Delta Variant





The Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning, has classified 10 provinces as high-risk provinces due to COVID-19.

The provinces are Western, West Sepik, Western Highlands, Eastern Highlands, Morobe, Chimbu, Enga, Hela, Jiwaka and Southern Highlands.

Mr. Manning says local authorities in these provinces may put in place their own measures to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19, most of which have been confirmed to be the delta variant.

He says these measures are to be submitted to himself and the National Control Centre, who may alter at his discretion.

This direction came into effect yesterday.

NBC News/One PNG News

