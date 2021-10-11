PNG's Bougainville Former Speaker Andrew Miriki Demands a Progress Report from ABG.





The former Bougainville House of Representatives Speaker and currently member of the Bougainville Consultative Committee, ANDREW MIRIKI wants the ABG to give progress report on what is happening now.

Bougainville's Former Speaker Andrew Miriki

Speaking on New Dawn FM this afternoon, MR. MIRIKI said people in the villages and even members of the committee are in the dark and want some answers from the government.

MR. MIRIKI said that the Bougainville Peace Agreement was for twenty years and it has lived to the fullest but the new process that is consultation on the outcome of the 2019 Bougainville Referendum must be progressed before the National Government goes to the polls in April next year.

The former speaker said that governments silence is deafening to the people of Bougainville.

He called on the government to carry awareness to the people of Bougainville on the progress after one year in Government.

Source: Photo and article by NEW DAWN FM NEWS

Next: PNG Air Suspends All Flights to Goroka Due to Covid-19