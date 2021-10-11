PNG Air Suspends All Flights to Goroka Due to Covid-19





PNG Air has suspended all its flights to Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province due to a surge in COVID - 19 cases.

This came into effect on the weekend.

PNG Air in a statement says the suspension will last for a week, while it works closely with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, National Control Centre and stakeholders for safe resumption of services.

It says flights to all ports remain scheduled, however, passengers must fill out Air Passenger Travel Forms when purchasing tickets, and the Health Declaration Form upon arrival.

The airline company reiterates focus on safety and that includes compliance with travel measures of mask-wearing and hand sanitizing.

Source: NBC News

Next: PNGDF REAFFIRMS IT WILL NOT WITHDRAW ITS PRESENCE IN UPPER HIGHLANDS