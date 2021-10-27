Lae City Development Updates : Cement Road construction progressing well

Upgrading works on the Kamkumung and Malahang to Chinatown Road is progressing well as per schedule despite weeks of continuous bad weather in Lae City.

Provincial Works Manager Samson Apai says both contractors Dekenai and JVPNG Civil construction are capitalizing on good weather and speeding up work.

“Weather has been the main factor affecting work since June this year. We had a bit of opening in October and we hope this good weather continues,” says Mr. Apai.

Dekenai Constructions have already stared pouring concrete slabs at Kamkumung while JVPNG started off on Sunday along the Malahang section of the road targeting ten slabs per day.

“We are working closely with Lae City Authority under the leadership and direction of Hon. John Rosso and I hope we cover maintenance of major road works in the city during this term,” add Mr Apai.

Member for Lae John Rosso thanked the Provincial Works Manager and his team for their continuous commitment and supervision in ensuring the rehabilitation and upgrade of Lae City Roads are worked on forthwith.

“ I would like to thank the Provincial Works Manager and engineering team, Works Secretary, contractors and the National Government who have been very supportive in our ambition to fix Lae roads despite funding constraints towards fixing our main arterial roads,” says Mr. Rosso.

Suburban roads in Lae have also being worked on with Phase 1 of the East Taraka main street roads almost completed. Phase 2 will be the upgrade and sealing of smaller street roads in East Taraka.

The 2-Mile to 3-Mile Road upgrade has already commenced with Dekenai construction doing line excavation and drain stone pitching.

The suburban road upgrade is funded by the LCA through the 20% GST returns agreement signed by the Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, Internal Revenue Commission Commissioner General Sam Koim and Prime Minister James Marape with LCA.

“The 20% GST returns will be tied down to fixing and upgrading our suburban roads in the city like what we have done at Kapiak street, Karoka street, Citos street, Lae Golf Club Road, East Taraka and now the 2-Mile to 3-Mile Road.”

Eriku, Chinatown, Kamkumung and Tent City Street roads among many others are all part of the Lae Suburban Road Upgrade Program of the LCA whilst the major arterial roads in the city comes under the jurisdiction and funding of the National Government through DoW.

“Through prudent management of limited government funding and revenue collections, we are able to fix our suburban roads that were neglected and left to deteriorate over the past decades,” says Rosso who is also the LCA Chairman.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rosso also thanked the Marape PANGU-led government for the commitment towards having the UNITECH-Tent City Road completed and the Lae-Nadzab road construction progressing towards Yalu Bridgewith additional funding being approved.





