Bougainville Regional Pandemic Controller Announces Vaccine Rollout





The Bougainville Regional pandemic controller and Health Secretary, Clement Totavun has announced the vaccination rollout throughout Bougainville.

Speaking at the Covid 19 Awareness at the BEL ISI PARK on Tuesday, Mr. Totavun urged Bougainvilleans to visit vaccination teams in Health Centres and mobile teams to get vaccinated.

He said that the rollout teams are all over North Bougainville region at the moment and once they complete, North Bougainville will get into Central and South Bougainville.

Mr. Totavun said trainings for Health staff in Central is being held in Arawa and the team will move into South Bougainville.

He said people who have underline health issues will be checked and if they are sick will not be vaccinated.

The Controller said only healthy persons will be vaccinated upon their will and after the medical team carryout awareness on the vaccine.

Source: New Dawn FM News

