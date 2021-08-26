Villagers Ransack Logging camp in the Solomon Islands

A group of people from a village in Shortland Islands in Solomon Islands has ransacked a logging company and removed some valuable company properties last Sunday.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu said the landowners take the action because they are not happy with the licensee of the company.

PPC Lenialu said the landowners claim that the logging company operates beyond demarcated boundaries or simply trespassing.

Chief Superintendent Lenialu said currently police are investigating the matter.

“If police are satisfied with the investigation then arrest and laying of charges will happen soon.”

Mr Lenialu said that police respond to such matters because it is a crime.

“Any disappointment there is a proper way of doing it. Such actions taken by the villagers in this particular case is already a criminal act and police will not tolerate it.”

He appeals to parties involved in this matter to refrain from taking the laws into their own hands and allow police to deal with the issue.

“Good if those valuable properties belongs to the company to be returned.”

Those who have information please assist police officers at Kulitanai Police Station. Kulitanai can be contacted on phone 44127 or call the police free toll line on phone 999,” said PPC Lenialu.

Source: Solomon Star

