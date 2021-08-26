Japan granted SBD$29 million to Solomon Islands

THE Japanese Government has granted an aid of four hundred million Japanese Yen (Y$400,000,000) equivalent to around SBD $29 million to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET).

The grant aid came under the Japanese Economic and Social Development Programme which is an ongoing assistance by Japan in the area of infrastructure development.

Photo by Solomon Star

Speaking during the exchange of note and signing of the Aid Grant yesterday, Minister for MFAET, Jeremiah Manele said the assistance will go towards the installation of Solar Street Lights and a Geology Laboratory.

The Minister said the Japan support for the installation of Solar Street Lights was made by the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the margins of the 9th Pacific Leaders Meeting held virtually last month.

“I understand, the Solar Street Lights will complement the support provided by Japan for the Kukum High Way Phase 2 project as well combating climate change.

“This grant aid will be used to purchase 110 solar powered street lights which will be installed by Solomon Power.”

He said for the geological laboratory, the support will be used to purchase laboratory equipment to analyse rock, soil, and water, gas and oil samples, and will be managed by the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification.

“In addition, the support includes, the purchase of a new vehicle (4WD) to support the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification to carry out necessary field surveys and related work,” Manele said.

Japanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, H.E MORIMOTO Yasuhiro said the assistance was a third in Solomon Islands for Grant Aid under the Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development Programme which started in 2018 with the first assistance to the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources and in 2020 to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“The signing yesterday has formalized the assistance to the Ministry of Mines Energy and Rural Electrification, especially to the Geological Survey Division and Solomon Power,” he said.

He said the Geological Survey Division through this assistance will acquire very much needed Geological laboratory equipment, such as Gas and Liquid Chromatography for oil and gas sample component test, a portable drilling machine and other equipment.

With this funding, I belief will improve the Geological Survey Department’s capacity and support the government initiatives, including minerals and geological exploration for supporting economic development as well as mitigating disaster risk,” he said.





Source : Solomon Star

