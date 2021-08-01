Solomon Islands : Honiara Lockdown Plan Reviewed

A multi-agency review of the Honiara Lockdown Plan was conducted in a one-day workshop in Honiara last week (30 July).

The Government Oversight Committee on COVID-19 directed the National Disaster Council (NDC) to task the National Disaster Operations Committee (N-DOC) to review the Honiara Lockdown Plan and its associated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s).

Senior technical advisor to the MHMS Dr Yogesh Choudhri speaking during the review workshop.

It is on this note that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), with the support of DFAT through UNDP met with N-DOC Sector Committee representatives and stakeholders that have roles and responsibilities in the lockdown plan including emergency and essential service providers from Government, State Owned Enterprises, Private Sector and Non-Government Organisations.

The Chair of NDC, Dr. Melchior Mataki highlighted that the Lockdown Plan was developed in May 2020, and in the past 12 months, the pandemic has evolved including the prominence of the COVID-19 delta variant in community transmission globally and our neighboring countries.

Consequently, it is important that the Lockdown Plan is also reviewed and updated.

The workshop also reviewed the Honiara Lockdown Plan 2020 to ensure it captures lessons learnt from the SIG COVID-19 operations since the beginning of SIG COVID-19 operations.

The review also looked at lessons learnt from other countries within the region and globally on how similar measures are being implemented.





