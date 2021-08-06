PNG Records 8 new Delta Variant Strains of COVID-19 Cases

PNG has recorded 8 COVID 19 positive cases of the new Delta variant.

One out of the 8 is a nursing officer in Madang while 7 are foreigners currently in isolation.

Police Commissioner and Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response David Manning made the announcement after the first Delta positive case three weeks ago.

When releasing the information, the Controller highlighted the risk of the onset of a potential third wave of COVID-19 infections and called on people to adhere to COVID 19-safe measures and to get vaccinated.

Mr Manning, in a statement last night, said they have seen how devastating the delta strain can be in developing countries, with nearly half a million people dead in India and the actual number of deaths most likely being much higher.

The female Nursing Officer in Madang, is the first Papua New Guinean to be confirmed as having contracted the Delta strain.

“A second case is a female national from Myanmar who was in hotel quarantine after arriving from overseas.

Six of the eight Delta positive infections are male Philippine nationals who had been on the Indonesian ship MV Tajima which was confiscated a week ago.





