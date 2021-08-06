Million dollar reward for Fiji's Olympians

Fiji Prime Minister, Frank Bainimarama has announced a million-dollar reward package for the victorious Fiji men’s & women’s 7s teams. Gold Medalists and coaching staff for men's 7s team will receive $33,000 (K56,000) each.





Bronze medalists for Women's 7s team will receive $11 000 (K18,000) each with their coaching staff. Fiji Goverment will also purchase a piece of land and help build a house for men's captain, 2 times Olympic Gold Medalist and Fiji's most decorated 7s player, Jerry Tuwai.

