Taiwan Trip by Solomon Islands Premier 'unauthorised'

THE Solomon Islands Government has dubbed the trip taken by Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani to Taiwan for medical attention as ‘unauthorised’ and undermines the ‘One China’ policy.

This came after Suidani was reported to have arrived in Taiwan for medical check-up.

In a statement issued by the Government Communication Unit on Sunday said, the Government of Solomon Islands considers Premier Daniel Suidani reported overseas trip to Taiwan as ‘unauthorized’ that undermines the One China Policy.

Government in the statement it will look deeper into the issue and reserves the right to issue further statements on the matter.

The statement further added, government also condemned reference to Taiwan in an article by Solomon Business Magazine (SBM) on 28 May 2021 as an ‘Independent State.’

“Government reiterates that Solomon Islands recognises the One China policy and Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China’s territory.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) Embassy in Honiara when asked for a comment on the trip said there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.

“One-China principle is universally recognized norm of international relations and consensus of the international community.

“China’s position on Taiwan-related issues is consistent and clear.”

The spokesperson said China firmly opposes any official contacts in any form between Taiwan and any officials from countries having diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

The official said the Chinese side has already registered concerns with the government of Solomon Islands and hopes that the relevant issue be properly handled in accordance with One-China principle.





