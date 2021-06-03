PNG COVID-19 Controller repeats his call for vaccination as cases climb

Controller of the PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response, David Manning, has repeated his call to Papua New Guineans to be vaccinated if they are able to.

“I have got my AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and I encourage Papua New Guineans to get theirs too if they can. Remember, you can still get COVID-19 even if you are vaccinated, the Controller said.

This comes after the country’s covid-19 cases climbed to 15,938 on Monday.

The National Control Centre reported, the cases were in Eastern Highlands Province with the highest of 14 cases, NCD 10 and New Ireland province with four cases.

Of the 28 cases reported, 21 were males whilst seven were females.

Their ages range from 14 to 39 years. A total of 14 cases showed symptoms of COVID-19 at the time of testing, three had existing medical conditions and one had to be hospitalized. Two of the new cases were health workers.

There are 162 known deaths to date.

The NCC said a total of 115,103 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,300 samples pending laboratory tests.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville have reported cases. Gulf and Hela remain the least reporting provinces for COVID-19.

Fm100 / ONE PNG





