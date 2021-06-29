PNG PM Marape Thank Japan for Direct Budget support

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has thanked Japan for giving K1 billion in direct support to the national budget.

The emergency support loan agreed to at the back of Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi's visit to PNG last year, was signed for in March this year.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he hopes this will contribute to economic recovery in Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Marape says this was able to keep PNG going during the COVID-19 induced hard times.

Mr Suga also asked for PNG’s cooperation in the operation of Japanese fishing vessels, collection of remains of Japanese soldiers killed during WWII, and participation of Japanese businesses in the Papua LNG project.

Mr Marape says PNG will assist Japan in the collection of remains of WWII soldiers.

He says Japan is an important partner to PNG by buying LNG, tuna, agriculture produce, timber and others and PNG looks forward to a continual warm relationship with Japan.

Both leaders held a Virtual Online Bilateral Summit this week.

NBC News / ONE PNG





