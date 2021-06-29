NADZAB to be named as PNG - Japan Friendship Airport

The country's second-largest airport at Nadzab in Morobe Province will be named as PNG-Japan Friendship Airport.

Prime Minister James Marape announced this during a Virtual Online Bilateral Summit with Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga yesterday.

The Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project is funded by the Japanese government through its aid agency - the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Once completed, the airport, outside the country's industrial hub of Lae, will operate as a domestic and international airport.

Yoshihide Suga also says Japan will provide construction equipment for road maintenance and improvement in the country.

Prime Minister Marape thanked Prime Minister Suga for Japan's continued support which ensures PNG remains a permanent friend of Japan.





Airport file pic: NAC

NBC News / ONEPNG

