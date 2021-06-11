PNG NAC partners with Fly River Provincial Government

National Airports Corporation and the Fly River Provincial Government (FRPG), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work in partnership to develop Daru and Kiunga Airports.

The MOU provides the legal framework to guide both organisations to collaborate in aerodrome developments, business opportunities and technical assistance at Daru and Kiunga Aerodromes.

This is the first Provincial Government partnership, secured by NAC as part of its business and growth strategy.



Robert Alphonse Kaiyun (L) today signed the MOU, witnessed by Civil Aviation Minister

Hon. Sekie Agisa, Middle Fly MP Hon Roy Biyama and Western

Province Governor Hon Taboi Awi Yoto.

NAC Acting Managing Director Rex Kiponge (R) and Fly River Provincial Administrator,







Strategic partnerships is the way forward taken by NAC to enable some of its airports to utilise aerodrome land for business activities and generate revenue to sustain operations.

As per the terms of the MOU, NAC will;





Appoint representatives to work closely with the FRPG to develop aviation initiatives and related business at Daru and Kiunga Airports

Make available to FRPG, all appropriate development Plans for Daru and Kiunga Airports Master Plan, Airport Management Plan, Current Airport Upgrade Plans and Associated Development Plans.

Make available appropriate facilities, services and land at Daru and Kiunga Airports at agreed leases and rates to facilitate aviation related business and development.

Provide land area at Daru and Kiunga Airports for the establishment of a mini Airport Market Facility as part of NAC’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

Provide supervision of any development works at Daru and Kiunga Airports.

And provide technical advice and resources necessary in the concept design or infrastructure development for aerodrome facilities in the Western Province, pursuant to a formal request from the FRPG

NAC also plans to enter into similar strategic partnerships with other Provincial Governments and organisations.





