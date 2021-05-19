Samoan Weightlifters Opeloge, Mao set new Oceania record

Two Samoan weightlifters set new Oceania records last Friday night as part of their test competition at the Gym 3 Tuanaimato.

The new records were confirmed by the Samoa Weightlifting Association President Tuaopepe Jerry Wallwork.

He said Don Opeloge in the men's 96kg division set a new Oceania senior record with a snatch of 175kg with the previous record 165kg.

While Sanele Mao in the men's 109kg division set a new Oceania senior record with a snatch of 181kg with the previous record 166kg.

According to Tuaopepe the results are a great improvement and he hopes that they'll continue on this path as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

“Massive improvements from these two lifters as they continue preparations for the Olympic Games,” he added.

Consequently, the SWA Samoa Weightlifting team snatched the title of the OWF Online competition. The team continues to train at their homebase in Tuanaimato.

They are also helping out the Manu Samoa sevens squad thrice a week.

A Tuvaluan lifter who is stranded here in Samoa has told this newspaper in a recent interview how happy he was with the way the SWA Samoa weightlifting team has been treating him.

He also spoke about their training schedule and he was really happy to be a part of the Samoa weightlifting family.

“It is great to be a part of their family, I feel at home with them around. This team is family-oriented and I really like that about them.”

The SWA Samoa Weightlifting Junior team is also preparing for a competition too. Two lifters, Nevo Ioane and Don Opeloge have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The weightlifting president also acknowledged their sponsors and most especially their major sponsor Samoa Water Authority for always supporting their vision and mission.

Tuaopepe said that SWA has been a blessing for his team and the power behind and driving the Samoa weightlifting team.

The announcement for any new lifters to be a part of the Tokyo Olympics is yet to be announced.





SOURCE: SAMOA OBSERVER/PACNEWS





