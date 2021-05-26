PNG records four new COVID-19 deaths on Monday May 24 – total deaths at 159

Papua New Guinea has recorded four new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 12 midday on Monday, May 24, increasing the total number of deaths to 159.

The four deaths were reported in East New Britain. Three are males and one is a female between the ages of 46 to 82 years.

To date, National Capital District has recorded 73 deaths, Eastern Highlands 13, Western Highlands and Simbu recorded 12 deaths each, Morobe nine deaths, ENB seven, Jiwaka and West New Britain six deaths each, Milne Bay five, West Sepik and Western four deaths each, New Ireland, Central and East Sepik two deaths each and Southern Highlands and Enga a single death each.

Also in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Monday May 24, a total of 146 COVID-19 cases have been recorded with Manus recording the highest of 99 cases. The Western Highlands reported nine cases, East New Britain and Gulf reported six cases each, Enga and NCD five cases each, New Ireland four cases and Morobe, West New Britain, Eastern Highlands and Hela three cases each.

Of the 146 cases recorded, 57 were males and 88 were females. Their ages range between one to 71 years. At the time of testing, 50 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 15,368 with 159 known deaths. A total of 14,190 recoveries have been recorded. To date, a total of 112,995 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,300 tests pending laboratory results.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 167,507,456 including 469,455 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 3,477,792 including 9,470 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 statistics for Monday May 24, 2021.





Next :