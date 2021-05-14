PNG records 181 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday May 12 – total cases at 13,423

Papua New Guinea has recorded 181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Wednesday, May 12, increasing the total number of cases to 13,423.

The cases were reported in 10 provinces with the National Capital District reporting the highest of 56 cases. New Ireland reported 28 cases, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville 26, Morobe 23, East New Britain 14, Western Highlands 13, Eastern Highlands eight, Central seven, West New Britain five and Gulf a single case.

Of the 181 cases recorded, 105 were males and 76 females. Their ages range between one to 98 years. At the time of testing, 99 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at 13,423 with 133 known deaths. So far, a total of 11,034 recoveries have been recorded.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 160,319,983 including 710,122 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 3,330,879 including 13,444 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 statistics for Wednesday May 12, 2021.

