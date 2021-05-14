Controller calls for strict compliance to measures in New Normal as COVID-19 cases and deaths increase in PNG

Controller of the National Pandemic Response, David Manning has called on all citizens not to be ignorant of the measures in the new normal.

Controller Manning says measures in the new normal or “Niupla Pasin” if strictly observed and adhered to, will save lives.

The measures in the new normal are as follows:

1. Clean your hands often. Wash with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitizer;

2. Keep a physical distance of at least 1.5 meters between yourself and others;

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

4. Greet others with a smile, a nod or a simple hello - no handshakes, no fist bumps and no high fives;

5. Cough and sneeze in your bent elbow and not your hands;

6. Limit social gathering and time spent in crowded places;

7. Wear a face mask or face covering in all public places to protect yourself and others; and

8. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surface.

Mr Manning says citizen must not lose sight of the invisible enemy and the dangers that families, communities and even the country face, if measures in the new normal or “Niupla Pasin” is not observed.

He said not all citizens are complying as others are continuing to lose their guard against COVID-19.

“I have observed that citizens are wearing masks just to cover their chin and they only lift up the mask to cover their mouth and nose once they spot a police vehicle or a policeman,” said Mr Manning.

The Controller says this must not be the case as masks must be worn at all times to protect lives.

The call for compliance from Controller Manning comes as the country recorded three deaths and 284 cases.

The deaths and the cases were reported in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Thursday, May 13.

All three deaths were reported in Eastern Highlands whilst the cases were reported in 16 provinces with Western Highlands reporting the highest of 116 cases.

Morobe reported 36 cases, Madang 29, East New Britain 28, National Capital District 20, Enga 16, Oro 15, Central 10, Western four, Eastern Highlands, Southern Highlands and Hela two cases each and West New Britain, East Sepik, New Ireland and Milne Bay a single case each.

Of the 284 cases recorded, 186 were males and 97 females. Their ages range between five to 73 years. At the time of testing, 184 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 13,707 with 136 known deaths. So far, a total of 11,034 recoveries have been recorded. All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 161,065,862 including 739,755 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 3,344,497 including 13,579 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 statistics for Thursday May 13, 2021.





Next : 44-yr-old son arrested for intercourse with mother in Solomon Island's Central Province