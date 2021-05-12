PNG Government appoints AMB. Kalineo as Commissioner General Representing PNG at World Expo in Dubai

Preparations for Papua New Guinea to take part in the World Expo 2020 in Dubai, is now scheduled to begin on the 01st of October this year.

The National Executive Council in its bid to get PNG to participate has appointed PNG's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Joshua Kalinoe, as its Commissioner-General.

Mr. Kalinoe in a statement says that this is a golden opportunity for PNG to use to showcase its diversified culture, vast natural resources, unique flora and fauna, as well as the promotion and exposure of SME and cottage industry products, including artefacts, crafts, spices, coconut by-products and jewellery.

Mr. Kalinoe says that host Dubai has decided to make Expo 2020 different from other past events, and this year's event will be focusing on partnership and development, ideas sharing, technology and innovation, by bringing countries together in a globalizing world.

He said that the Government of United Arab Emirates is meeting the pavilion costs for small states like Papua New Guinea, and they will also pay the shipping and delivery costs of a 20-foot container, which will hold all the display and commercial materials to Dubai and back, while PNG will only be responsible for paying import duty on commercial products.

Mr. Kalinoe says that the onus is now on senior Papua New Guinean's within Treasury and other Government Department's, to make funding available, to help market PNG to more than 190 countries, who will be there at the Expo.

Ambassador Kalinoe said these after attending the final International Participants Meeting in Dubai on the 04th and 05th of May 2021.

NBC / ONEPNG

