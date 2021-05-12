Gaming Industry in PNG re-opens for Business

The Gaming Industry in Papua New Guinea is set to reopen today under strict compliance with the New Normal protocols.

NGCB in a statement revealed that in line with the directive from the National Control Center, all Gaming Machine sites will reopen today while all Bookmaker sites will reopen next week.

NGCB Acting Chief Executive Officer Imelda Agon says re-opening the industry will see hundreds of ordinary Papua New Guineans going back to work and the return of normal business.

Agon added that the COVID – 19 pandemic had taken a negative toll on businesses in the country and the gaming industry was no exception.

Meanwhile, the NCC will assist the NGCB to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure, with banners, flyers, pamphlets and other information mediums to ensure awareness and compliance with the Niupela Pasin.

