PNG COVID-19 cases now stands at 15,910

Papua New Guinea has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ending 12 midday on Sunday May 30, increasing the total number of cases to 15,910.

The cases were reported in three provinces with East New Britain and New Ireland Provinces reporting four cases each whilst the National Capital District reported a single case.

Of the nine cases recorded, eight were males and one female. Their ages range between 11 to 70 years. At the time of testing, five cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19 whilst three had existing medical conditions.

A total of 114,671 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in PNG of which 15,910 were confirmed including 162 deaths. So far a total of 15,067 people have recovered with 681 cases active within the last 21-day period.

As of May 28 a total of 30,425 people have received their first of two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Of this number 5,389 are health workers whilst the majority are essential workers.

Statistics maintained by the National Control Centre to date indicate that:

• 10,025 of those confirmed with the COVID-19 virus are males;

• 8,492 were symptomatic;

• 2,795 had existing medical conditions;

• 507 had to be hospitalized;

• 31 had to be on ventilator;

• 3,370 were contacts of confirmed cases; and

• 1,546 were health workers;

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 170,618,133 including 491,137 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 3,548,183 including 10,887 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 statistics for Sunday May 30, 2021.





Next : David Mead Adds Another Year With Brisbane Broncos