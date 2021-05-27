David Mead Adds Another Year With Brisbane Broncos

Evergreen winger David Mead has extended his stay with the Brisbane Broncos for another season to the end of 2022.

The versatile 33-year-old with 168 NRL games to his name has been a strong and steadying influence since rejoining the Broncos at the start of the 2021.

In nine games this season, Mead has averaged 138 running metres, made 10 tackle busts and crossed for four tries.

A former Captain of the PNG Kumuls, Mead spent the three years playing Super League for the Catalans Dragons, scoring 29 tries in 58 games, prior to returning to Brisbane for his current stint.

Prior to that Mead crossed for 70 tries in 159 NRL games – a season at the Broncos in 2017 after playing at the Titans from 2009-16.

In choosing to remain a Bronco, Mead joins Kotoni Staggs, Jordan Riki, and exciting youngsters Brendan Piakura, Teui “TC” Robati and Selwyn Cobbo – as well as new signing for 2022 Adam Reynolds – who have all committed to the Club in recent weeks. That core of long-term loyal Broncos also includes Payne Haas, Pat Carrigan, Herbie Farnworth, Tom Flegler and Ethan Bullemor.

Broncos Coach Kevin Walters said: “Dave is the ultimate professional – he is a family man with an outstanding set of morals, as well as great experience on the field.

“He represents everything we want at this Club and acts as great mentor and an example to the young men who are coming through in our squad.

”Add to that his really good form on the field for us this year and it is an easy decision to offer him another year at the Broncos.”





Source : Broncos Media





