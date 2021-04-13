PNG Supreme Court Judge Nicholas Kirriwom dies

Papua New Guinea's third most senior judge, Justice Nicholas Kirriwom, has died in Port Moresby on Tuesday.

Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika, advised of Justice Kirriwom's passing in a memo to judges and the National Judicial Staff Services.

Justice Sir Gibbs says he is yet to be informed of the cause of death.

Funeral and repatriation details will be released once confirmed.

