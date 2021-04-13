Air Niugini airlifts COVID-19 Vaccines free of Charge into PNG

Papua New Guinea's flag carrier, Air Niugini has airlifted COVID-19 vaccines free of charge from Singapore.

The airline's flight PX393, which arrived as early as 5am this morning from Singapore had on-board an additional 132,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

The vaccines were sent in from India to assist PNG government response to COVID-19.

Air Niugini says it stands ready to assist the National Government's COVID-19 vaccination rollout program.

Meantime, Air Niugini in a statement also indicated, it will continue to airlift the COVID-19 vaccines free-of-charge to all provincial centres in the country.

The company says it has provided critical services during the 12-months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This in terms of providing critical air bridges for the transport of medical supplies, swab tests, Personal Protective Equipment, medical professionals as well as cargo and passengers.

Air Niugini’s General Manager, Commercial Services Dominic Kaumu says the airline company will support the Government by offering free-of-charge service of the COVID-19 vaccines.

NBC News / ONE PNG





Next : PNG Hunters Set for First Away Trip of Cup Season