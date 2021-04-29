PNG Supports the Efforts to Restore Full Solidary of the Pacific Islands Forum

The Independent State of Papua New Guinea expresses its full commitment and support for the ongoing efforts by the Pacific Islands Forum to facilitate a constructive dialogue with our colleague Leaders from Micronesia, to find a way forward through this current impasse, and restore the full solidarity of the Forum family.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape said he was pleased to participate in the Opening Dialogue on 26 April 2021 and welcome the role entrusted on me as interlocutor for this process.

The Political Dialogue Mechanism is an opportunity for an honest political conversation with our colleague Micronesian Leaders to discuss and work through the concerns that they have which has, consequently, led to the current fragmentation in our Forum family.

In its 50 year history, the Forum has faced a varied range of challenges as a collective. We have always worked through these challenges in our very own Pacific Way and this current impasse will be no different.

''I commend the Chair of the Forum for his ongoing efforts through this process, and most especially our brothers from Micronesia for their willingness to engage and work through these issues.

I call on our Pacific people and Pacific Partners to respect the political process that is now in motion and await the outcomes that will emerge''.





Next : PNG PM Marape holds Discussions with ABG President Toroama