One new COVID-19 case reported - PNG total cases at 867
Papua New Guinea reported one new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours increasing the country’s total cases to 867.
The latest case was reported from West New Britain. A 24 year old female student who resides in the Talasea district is the latest to be tested positive. She was coughing at the time of testing.
The country's COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 867 with nine known deaths.
A total of 42,789 people have tested for COVID-19. Eight hundred and twenty-eight people have recovered whilst 87 samples are pending at the laboratories. Thirty active cases are in isolation.
Sixteen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:
Provinces Confirmed Cases
NCD 368
Western Province 214
West New Britain 179
East New Britain 30
New Ireland 21
Eastern Highlands 13
Western Highlands 10
Central 10
Morobe 9
East Sepik 3
Enga 3
Milne Bay 2
West Sepik 2
Southern Highlands 1
AROB 1
Hela Province 1
TOTAL 867
Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 101,053,721 including 570,976 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.
The death toll is 2,182,867 of which 15,716 were reported in the last 24 hours.
Next : PNG Governments approves K123 million first quarter tuition subsidy
Post a Comment