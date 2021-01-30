One new COVID-19 case reported - PNG total cases at 867

Papua New Guinea reported one new case of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours increasing the country’s total cases to 867.

The latest case was reported from West New Britain. A 24 year old female student who resides in the Talasea district is the latest to be tested positive. She was coughing at the time of testing.

The country's COVID-19 cases as a result stands at 867 with nine known deaths.

A total of 42,789 people have tested for COVID-19. Eight hundred and twenty-eight people have recovered whilst 87 samples are pending at the laboratories. Thirty active cases are in isolation.

Sixteen provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases

NCD 368

Western Province 214

West New Britain 179

East New Britain 30

New Ireland 21

Eastern Highlands 13

Western Highlands 10

Central 10

Morobe 9

East Sepik 3

Enga 3

Milne Bay 2

West Sepik 2

Southern Highlands 1

AROB 1

Hela Province 1

TOTAL 867

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 101,053,721 including 570,976 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The death toll is 2,182,867 of which 15,716 were reported in the last 24 hours.





