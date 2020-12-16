PNG Prime Minister Welcomes 18 Opposition MPs and says Sanity prevails

The government of James Marape welcome the 18 Members of Parliament who moved to the government bench from the opposition.

The Prime Minister in welcoming them said finally sanity has prevailed.

He thanked the people of Papua New Guinea for maintaining peace right throughout the four weeks of the political impasse.

Marape commended the senior leaders in Sir John Pundari for crossing the floor, followed by ULP Leader Sam Basil.

"The occurence of Novermber 18 was base on some issues which I have always had a open dialogue with my brothers on the opposite side who joined me today and I have accepted their correction.

I thanked them for correcting me and for the counselled they have provided.

I respect their views and correction and willing to work with them run our country into 2021,"Marape said.

Sunday Bulletin / ONEPNG





