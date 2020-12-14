PNG Politics : Pruaitch is Opposition's PM Nominee, VoNC signed and filed

Opposition has announced formally Member for Aitape- Lumi Patrick Pruaitch as Alternate PM from Crown Camp and a notice for a vote of No Confidence will be handed to the office of the clerk this afternoon.





Pruaitch is thankful for the opportunity to be nominated as Alternate PM.

He told a media conference, flanked by the Opposition team that this group will shake PNG Up.

He says the group is made up of former MPs and DPMs who will be the team moving the country forward to correct the mistakes of the past 18 months under Marape reign.

Pruaitch says he has a-lot of work to do in a short period of time but with the wealth of experience in Team 55, he believes, they can restore the economy

Opposition Leader said they have 55solid MPs in camp.

FM100/ ONEPNG

