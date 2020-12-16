PNG Politics : Opposition MPs join Government, budget passed

The Government used its numerical strength to pass the 2021 Budget this morning, after a dramatic twist of events on the floor of Parliament.

This included the movement of Bulolo MP Sam Basil and others to the government and members of the Opposition walking out of Parliament in protest after Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey re-tabled the K19.6 Billion deficit Budget.

Opposition Leader Belden Namah interrupted the Treasurer through a point of order, arguing that the 2021 National Budget has been deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, therefore cannot be reintroduced.

However, Speaker Job Pomat allowed Treasurer Ling-Stuckey to proceed with re-tabling the Budget, which the house passed on voices.

Mr. Ling Stuckey told parliament that this budget is good for the country and aims to stimulate the economy.

Meantime, Parliament has been adjourned to 20th, April 2021.

NBC News / PNG PNG





