PM Marape: Ministerial line-up reflects Government’s vision of taking back PNG

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape says the ministerial line-up he announced today reflects the Government’s vision of taking back the country.

“My ministerial line-up is part of reconstructing our country,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“This line-up combines youth, dynamism, vigor, energy and experience in taking back our country from the wrong path of corruption and complacency we have been travelling on for so long, especially over the last 10 years.”

Prime Minister Marape said to turn around Papua New Guinea was not a task that could be achieved in 18 months.

“However, we have started well, embarking on reforms in the resource sector, public service sector and law-and-justice sector,” he said.

“For instance, the Organic Law on Independent Commission against Corruption ( ICAC), after more than 25 years of talking by successive governments, was delivered under my leadership and we are working to set it up.

“We are also turning MV PNG in the right direction, where people and country participate in in, to earn more from all resources our God has blessed us with.

“This fight will not stop and the journey of all my Government’s public policies would be into this discourse.”

Prime Minister Marape said reforms in mining, oil and gas, forestry and fisheries must be for the benefit of landowners and provincial governments and the rest of the country through the National Government.

“This is the difference between my Government and governments of the past, including ringleaders of the Opposition’s ‘Crown Camp’,” he said.

“The difference between the ‘Crown Camp’ and the ‘Loloata Retreat’ is that they were playing yesterday's politics and trying to maintain the same policies that held back our country over the last 45 years.

“My team wants to break free and follow a different path - one that should give our people and country full economic independence and not be dependent on others.”

Full cabinet announced today are :

Prime Minister and Bougainville Affairs Hon. James Marape, MP Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce and Industry Hon. Sam Basil, MP Treasury Hon. Ian Ling-Stuckey, MP Finance and Rural Development Hon. Sir John Pundari, MP National Planning and Monitoring Hon. Rainbo Paita, MP State Enterprises Hon. William Duma, MP Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hon. Soroi Eoe, MP Public Service, Hon. Joe Sungi, MP Petroleum Hon. Kerenga Kua, MP Forestry Hon. Walter Schnaubelt, MP Mining Hon. Johnson Tuke, MP Works Hon Michael Nali, MP Education Hon. Jimmy Uguro, MP Higher Education and Sports, Hon. Wesley Raminai, MP Health Hon Jelta Wong, MP Immigration and Border Security Hon. Westly Nukunj, MP Labour and Employment Hon. Tomait Kapili, MP Agriculture Hon. John Simon, MP Tourism, Hon. Isi Henry Leonard, MP Civil Aviation Hon. Saki Agisa, MP Environment and Conservation Hon. Wera Mori, MP Police Hon. William Onglo, MP Correctional Service Hon. Win Daki, MP Community Development Hon. Wake Goi, MP Defence Hon. Solan Mirisim, MP Justice Hon. Bryan Kramer, MP Information Communication and Technology Hon. Timothy Masiu, MP Fisheries Hon. Dr Lino Tom, MP Inter-Government Relations Hon. Pila Niningi, MP Housing Hon. Justin Tkatchenko, MP Lands and Physical Planning Hon. John Rosso, MP Energy and Rural Development Hon. Saki Soloma, MP Transport Hon. William Samb, MP



