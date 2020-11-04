NEWCREST Mining Supports St John Ambulance

Newcrest Mining is partnering with St John Ambulance to provide critical training for ambulance officers.

Newcrest has committed K460,000 to help St John Ambulance continue to meet the high demand for its essential first responder services in the National Capital District, Morobe, and East New Britain.

St John Commissioner, Matt Cannon has welcomed the support from Newcrest Mining.

He said this will enable them to expand their professional emergency ambulance service in the country.

Cannon said Newcrest's support to East New Britain, NCD, and Central Province will enhance the services that St John provides and improve health care access for people in rural and remote locations.

Craig Jones, Newcrest’s Chief Operating Officer (PNG), reinforced Newcrest’s commitment to assisting PNG in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Newcrest has disbursed approximately K7 million through the Community Support Fund across Papua New Guinea.





