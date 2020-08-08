PNG COVID-19 Updates : 25 New cases, Total at 188, Bougainville records first case

The PNG National Deputy Controller Dr Paison Dakulala yesterday announced 25 new confirmed COVID19 cases in Papua New Guinea which brings the total COVID19 cases to stand at 188.

Of the 25 new cases announced, one is from Bougainville. The case, according to the announcement, is a 22-year old student who travelled into Bougainville from Port Moresby on 29 July 2020.

Samples were collected and sent for testing and the results were communicated to Bougainville Health

Response Team last night.

The Deputy Controller for Bougainville and Health Secretary, Clement Totavun, met last night with the

Health Response Team to initiate response measures to mitigate the current situation.

The Bougainville Health Response Team has further taken immediate action for isolation of the case and commence contact tracing. The contacts will include all passengers who were on the same flight as with the patient and others whom he has come into contact with since his arrival in Bougainville.

The Bougainville Health Response Team wants to assure the public that immediate and effective contact tracing will be done to ensure all contacts are quarantined to prevent any further spread of the virus.

While the Bougainville Health Response Team is engaged in its quick response efforts to contain possible spread, the public is strongly urged to remain calm and take serious heed of the preventive health measures that are in place.

This includes frequent hand washing with soap and water, physical distancing of at least 1.5m, wearing a mask or face covering in all public places and practicing hygiene measures such as covering your coughs or sneezes.

The public is also urged to stay at home and avoid any unnecessary movement and large gatherings.

Remember, the virus only moves when people move.

New orders will be issued by the Bougainville SOE Controller on restriction of movement of people

across Bougainville.

The Bougainville COVID19 Hotline number 74460830 is available as a free call service for the people of Bougainville. We encourage the public to use this free information service and call to ask questions.

We also enjoin the public to call the hotline if you or anyone in your family has fever, cough, sore throat or difficulty breathing so you can be tested.

The best way to prevent the spread of the virus and protect your family and community is to know your status by being tested.

Bougainville has prepared our teams for COVID-19 response in the past months and we have activated

those preparedness measures. But we cannot do it alone. We need the public to take ownership and do

your part in preventing the spread.





*The Bougainvillean/ ONE PNG





Next :



