CURFEW IN NCD REMAINS

The 10pm to 5am curfew within the National Capital District will continue.

Controller of the National Pandemic Response and Police Commissioner David Manning said there was no uplifting of the curfew.

Manning made this statement to clarify the misinformation being spread within the nation’s capital.

He said curfew remains in force and continues under the new measures as well.

Meantime, the Controller has also written to the Chief Executive Officer of the National Gaming Control Board, Ms. Imelda Ago to refrain from misinforming the general public with regards to gaming (pokies) operations.

The operations of gaming facilities must take heed of the curfew hours and operate within the measures issued by his office.

Mr. Manning said a formal criminal investigation will be initiated into the issuance of contradictory information given by the NGCB.

The Controller also encourages all service providers to not relax on the ‘no mask no service’ measure.

He adds, the National Control Centre strongly supports the ability of the service providers to adjust to the new way of doing business as well as doing their bit in protecting their customers, staff, and their families from COVID-19.





