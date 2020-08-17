Air Niugini Travel Requirement Relaxed

Air Niugini has announced this week that flights are now open for domestic travel to all airports except for Lihir, Kieta, and Tabubil.

In a statement, the airline company said passengers will still need a photo ID and must provide a completed Air Passenger Travel form during check-in.

It further clarifies there is no requirement to seek any travel approvals such as from the Controller, local police, and health authorities.

Air Niugini urges passengers to ensure they fall under the five travel approved categories which include students returning to their educational institute, persons returning to their place of origin, business travel, and those traveling for emergency reasons.

NBC/ONEPNG

