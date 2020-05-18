Two new Covid-19 cases in CNMI





The CNMI governor's Covid-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp has announced that two additional people have been recently confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.These cases were identified through contact tracing, are in stable condition, and are safely isolated at Kanoa Resort. The cases are being closely monitored by CHCC medical teams. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (close family members, friends, and associates) of these new confirmed cases.The two new Covid-19 cases are a 31-year-old male and a 22-year-old female, asymptomatic, and are contacts of previously diagnosed Covid-19 cases who reside in the CNMI. Specimens were collected, processed, and confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory on Saturday.Even if you've tested negative for the virus, or have already been infected with the virus and recovered, it is essential for everyone in the community to continue to practice strict social distancing, and avoid public places as much as possible.The CNMI's Covid-19 count is now at 21 with seven active cases, 12 recoveries, and two deaths.The governor's Covid-19 Task Force and CHCC continue to encourage residents within the Marianas to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.