PNG still selling fish despite Covid-19





While the tuna industry initially slowed with conditions in March set by the Papua New Guinea State-of-emergency Covid-19 response, the concentration of tuna stocks within the country's waters have kept up through the Vessel Day Scheme (VDS).The VDS is a scheme where vessel owners can purchase and trade days fishing at sea in places subject to the Parties to the Nauru Agreement, which PNG is a part of.National Fisheries Authority managing director, John Kasu said when responding to Post Courier relating to disruptions Covid-19 may have caused."Requests that are coming in is indicating that the fish are around here (PNG waters)."We had lot of exchanges of the crews and also with our observers that are onboard there is a bit of issue there but we have managed to deal with that but I think the industry continues to fish.Kasu said during the earlier part of the SoE that approvals were needed to sort out compliance with set regulations.PNG Fishing Industry Association executive officer, Jonathan Manieva, said while the processing operations were not hit too bad, the shore operations indirect SMEs servicing the industry had their fair share of the impact on restrictions."When we scaled down the shore-based operations those associated site small and medium enterprises feeding off the industry were the first to be affected," he said.PNG FIA treasurer, Fabian Chow added particulars such as transport support services, electrical machine parts, catering are all required to keep a modern factory running."Unless you are in there you don't see how these spin-offs are generating good money all along the value chain for Papua New Guineans," Chow concluded.