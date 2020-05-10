Papua New Guinea's Airline Air Niugini Maintains Strict Health and Safety Measures
Papua New Guinea's National Air Niugini wishes to remind the traveling public that we are continuing operations with strict health and safety measures in place as per the State of Emergency (SOE) order.
We are operating services to almost all domestic ports, at least once every day and Controller approval for travel is no longer required.
We have scheduled services to the border ports of Daru, Kiunga, Vanimo, Buka and Wewak but these require the SOE Controller’s approval in advance. Tabubil and Lihir airports remain closed to scheduled passenger flights.
Internationally Air Niugini maintains its flights to Cairns, Brisbane and Singapore. The outbound flights to these three ports do not require approval.
Inbound flights are now open for sale, however the inbound passengers still require Controller’s approval and evidence of 14 day hotel accommodation at an approved quarantine hotel, prior to being able to check-in.
Flights to the rest of our international destinations are still suspended. We will advise once approval is given for resumption of operations.
Apart from passengers, we are also operating charter services for a number of clients both domestically and internationally especially to assist relocating staff.
next :
We are operating services to almost all domestic ports, at least once every day and Controller approval for travel is no longer required.
We have scheduled services to the border ports of Daru, Kiunga, Vanimo, Buka and Wewak but these require the SOE Controller’s approval in advance. Tabubil and Lihir airports remain closed to scheduled passenger flights.
Internationally Air Niugini maintains its flights to Cairns, Brisbane and Singapore. The outbound flights to these three ports do not require approval.
Inbound flights are now open for sale, however the inbound passengers still require Controller’s approval and evidence of 14 day hotel accommodation at an approved quarantine hotel, prior to being able to check-in.
Flights to the rest of our international destinations are still suspended. We will advise once approval is given for resumption of operations.
Apart from passengers, we are also operating charter services for a number of clients both domestically and internationally especially to assist relocating staff.
next :
Post a Comment